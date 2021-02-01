Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has appointed to the Board of ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) Limited, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, the General Manager, External Affairs and Communications at SEPLAT. Likewise, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recently appointed Rose N. Eshiett, Group General Manager Finance at the NNPC to the Board of AGPC.

The new directors join the other Board members comprising Yusuf Usman (Chairman); Roger Brown; Oluwaseyi O. Omotowa; Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan; Effiong Okon and Okechukwu Mba.

The strong board will provide leadership to AGPC to deliver the 300MMscfd capacity ANOH plant, located on OML 53 in Imo State, being built by AGPC. AGPC is the IJV owned equally between Seplat and the Nigerian Gas Company (“NGC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

ANOH is one of Nigeria’s most strategic gas projects. It will help Nigeria accelerate its transition from small-scale diesel generators to cleaner, less expensive fuels such as natural gas for power generation. Once ANOH gas plant is completed, AGPC will be a significant gas supplier to Nigeria’s power sector, supporting local employment and the cleaner generation of power for Nigerian homes and businesses.