From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Seplat Energy Plc and its partner, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), yesterday, said it has performed free eye surgeries on 3,757 persons and screened a total of 86,226 since the launch of its ‘Eye Can See’ programme 12 years ago.

The initiative is a signature of the firm’s Corporate Responsibility Service (CSR) health programme designs to provide quality eye care for Nigerians.

The management of the company equally said it has dispensed 38,555 free eye glasses to beneficiaries of the health scheme.

Energy Director, External Affairs and Sustainability for SEPLAT, Chioma Nwachuku, disclosed this during its 2022 Eye Can See programme, held at the Oba of Benin palace, Benin City.

Nwachuku, represented by Dr. Emmanuel Otokhine , said 28 persons have been screened and given free eye surgeries while screening for others are still ongoing.

“This is our flagship health CSR programme and it is meant to deliver quality healthcare to people within the areas we operate. Usually, every year, we put this programme in various centres across Edo and Delta states as well as in Lagos. We are committed to delivering health care to people, making a different in the lives of people within the areas where we operate and that is why you will see us do programme like this.

“We also have education improvement programme such as STEPS, the teacher empowerment programme; we have the Safe Motherhood, which is geared towards supporting pregnant women. We also have community development projects where we carry out development of our communities such as construction of roads, construction of hospitals and even funding of those hospitals, ensuring that our communities get the right support. We have empowerment programme and all. Seplat is ever committed to ensuring that we put smile on the faces of the people wherever we operate that is why we say Seplat is unique,” she said.