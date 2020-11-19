The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on November 11, in company of a team of Seplat executives undertook a tour of the ANOH gas plant facility located at Asaa, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Council in Imo state.

ANOH Gas Processing Company (“AGPC”) is building the $700m ANOH gas plant in the community. AGPC is an incorporated joint venture owned 50:50 by Seplat Petroleum Development Company and the Nigerian Gas Company (“NGC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (“NNPC”).

The Seplat team comprising the Chairman, Dr ABC Orjiako; Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown and other executives were on a courtesy call to Governor Uzodinma and later took him to the multi-million-dollar gas facility. Brown, the SEPLAT Chief Executive Officer in his speech, elaborated the numerous benefits of the ANOH gas plant to the immediate communities, Imo State and the country at large. He affirmed that the ANOH gas plant when completed would be a significant source of development providing gas to support the provision of the much-needed power to millions of homes and businesses across Nigeria to facilitate better standard of living and drive economic growth. He reassured the Governor that the establishment of the gas plant in the State would in addition to the provision of power, generate different levels of employment; drive the development and engagement of local contractors; facilitate skills transfer and development especially for the youth population; amongst other benefits.

The Seplat Chairman reiterated that the $700million gas project aimed at producing around 300 MMscfd reinforced SEPLAT’s commitment towards its leading position in the energy transition to a cleaner source of energy while providing sustainable development of its host communities. He remarked that the ANOH gas project would, amongst other things, drive the growth of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as an alternative to unclean fuels like firewood, charcoal and kerosene. He confirmed that the company was targeting the fourth quarter of 2021 for ANOH’s first gas and assured the government and people of Imo State of its timely completion and commissioning.

In his welcome remarks Imo State Governor, commended the SEPLAT team and its partners NNPC for the significant investment made in the state with the ANOH gas plant. He pledged the state’s continual support of the company in its quest to drive development in Imo State. He also commended the SEPLAT chairman Dr Orjiako, for his leadership role and passion for growing the Seplat business and its host communities.

According to the Governor, the activities of SEPLAT and its subsidiary AGPC are impressively geared towards developing the economy of Imo State and positively impacting its people. He charged other organisations to emulate SEPLAT in their dealings within the state. Governor Uzodinma also urged SEPLAT to continue to boost its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to further enhance the people’s welfare and development of the community and its peoples.

The Governor summed up his remarks, saying: “SEPLAT enjoys tremendous goodwill and respect of the people, and the state is duty-bound to reciprocate. SEPLAT is a global entity, and its coming to Imo State is a blessing to us. Under my watch, SEPLAT will receive all the support needed for a win-win relationship that will benefit the economy of the state and the Imo people for a more constructive partnership, cordial and responsible relationship between SEPLAT and the state,”

Meanwhile at the ANOH gas plant site, leaders of its host communities of Assa, Ohaji, Egbema and others, were also in attendance to receive the Governor with fanfare.

Aside from Dr. ABC Orjiako and Roger Brown, other SEPLAT officials in the entourage included: Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer; Dr Chioma Nwachuku, General Manager, External Affairs and Communications; Ayodele Olatunde, General Manager, Eastern Assets; Yetunde Taiwo, Managing Director, ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited and Okechukwu Mba, General Manager, Gas, among others.

The visit to Imo State was in line with the Company CEO’s strategic plan since his resumption in office on August 1, 2020 to pay courtesy to its strategic stakeholders.

Roger Brown, on behalf of the Company, thanked the Governor for the tremendous support accorded the facilitate the operations of AGPC and other SEPLAT operations in the State. He affirmed that this collaboration would boost delivery of the ANOH gas plant, a critical gas supply hub in Nigeria’s burgeoning gas infrastructure network. ANOH is designed to supply the Eastern, Western and Northern gas pipeline systems.

AGPC is a subsidiary of SEPLAT, a leading gas supplier to the domestic market with the contribution to Nigeria’s power supply put at about 30 per cent. The Company said it is supporting the Federal Government’s diversification agenda with its contribution to the growth of its power generation capacity. Delivery of the ANOH project will be a significant contributor to the Nigerian government’s aspiration for increased power generation and diverse industrial and economic growth.

The ANOH gas plant project is premier among the 7 Critical Gas Development Projects initiative led by the Ministry of Petroleum and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to drive the next phase of growth for the gas business.