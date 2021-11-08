For players in the Nigerian energy space, partnerships with their host communities have remained a major boost to value creation and retention to all stakeholders. The yearning for pragmatic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to make life and living for the people meaningful has become indeed justifiable.

Most of the operators in the energy sector in Nigeria have undertaken projects in the name of CSR. However, the effect of these projects has remained the bone of contention. To make up for the quest for the desired better-quality life by the host communities and by extension the states, Seplat Energy Plc., an operator in the Nigerian energy space, has taken several bold and practical steps to redefine the meaning of CSR in the manner that has changed the hitherto unacceptable narratives of the host communities.

Among such laudable annual programmes and projects that usually gulp millions of naira and also meet Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) and international best practice, is the Seplat PEARLs quiz for secondary schools’ students in Edo and Delta states.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Seplat Energy began the PEARLs quiz empowerment initiative involving all secondary schools in its host states in an all-round curriculum quiz competition in 2012 after it made major debut in the oil and gas industry.

Seplat Energy had since 2012 (10 years ago) targeted rural and urban schools in its host communities as a way of improving the educational standards of students in Edo and Delta states. The overall objective of the programme is designed to enhance academic performance particularly in the host states and Nigeria in general.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Participation for the programme has been made accessible to all secondary schools in Edo and Delta states and the competition holds at the school level along the line of the senatorial zones and ends at the states level to determine the winners. The quiz contest comprises selected questions in various subjects following approved school curricula. At the end of the final stage, the first three top performing schools and the winning students are rewarded with various prizes.

The PEARLs quiz programme, which is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education in the respective states, is expected to stimulate healthy competition among schools in the designated area, encourage learning and reward outstanding academic performance.

Stakeholders aver that “this great initiative by Seplat Energy is indeed a step in the right direction, knowing the role of youth in the development of our country is very key. Seplat Energy has taken a very deliberate decision to target the youth with this programme because young people represent the future of any community, and indeed the nation, as youth are very active and need to be assisted to channel their energies on the right direction. They also need to be encouraged to embrace the spirit of scholarship and supported to understand and appreciate the fact that there is good reward for scholastic excellence.”

The company has committed significant resources to meticulously craft this programme to rekindle the spirit of academic excellence and healthy competition in private and public schools in Edo and Delta states.

Apart from cash prizes to the winning schools, Seplat Energy has delivered various projects to schools through the PEARLs quiz initiative over the years, which include language laboratory, roofing projects, decked block of classrooms, interlocking stones for an entire school premises to prevent erosion, computer laboratories in different schools, among others.

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the 10th edition of the Seplat Energy PEALS quiz was concluded. It was held at the Government House Asaba, Delta State with Peniel Academy, Boji Boji Owa, Agbor, Delta State emerging the winner.

Two Edo State secondary schools, Pioneer Education Centre and Igbinedion Education Centre both in Benin City, also clinched the second and third positions, respectively.

While Peniel Academy coasted home with the star prize of N7million and a trophy, the three students that represented it got N100,000 each. Pioneer Education Centre took the second prize of N3million, a trophy and its three students got N75,000 each. Igbinedion Education Centre got one million naira, a trophy and its three representatives got N50,000 each.

At the conclusion of the keenly contested quiz competition, all the teachers from all the schools that participated got a tablet (a communication device) while the teachers of the last four schools that got to the finals were given a laptop each.

Worthy of note is that the participating students displayed good talent performances during the competition to the admiration of Edo and Delta states functionaries and management of Seplat Energy that witnessed the ceremony.

Goodwill messages from Delta State Government and NPDC were mixed with commendations for Seplat Energy in which other corporate bodies were tasked to emulate the company’s initiatives in developing their host communities.

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, commended Seplat and its joint venture partner, the NPDC for sustaining the CSR programme in the last 10 years.

He said: “It is no gainsaying that NPDC/Seplat Energy JV has made a remarkable impression in the education industry in both Delta and Edo states. It is a milestone that has left a lasting impression in the mind of students, teachers and the schools through interventions in education.”

He called on other organizations to emulate the Seplat Energy initiative.

In her remarks, the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, represented by the Western Assets Base Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Otokhine, explained that the Seplat PEARLS quiz as an educational initiative, is targeted at boosting the quality of education in the states where Seplat Energy operates. She reiterated that the programme is also aimed at providing facilities in schools in the states within areas of operations of Seplat Energy.

While thanking Okowa for his support, Nwachukwu also congratulated the winning schools and urged others to improve on their performances stressing that the Pearls quiz is very transparent.

“In line with the Sustainable Development Goals 4 (SDG4), the Seplat PEARLS quiz ensures inclusive, equitable quality education and promotion of life-long learning opportunities for public and private secondary school students in our host states of Edo and Delta,” Nwachuku added.

Also, the CSR Manager of Seplat Energy, Esther Icha, disclosed that the company has introduced several new awards for participating schools, including best behaved school and most promising school, amongst others.

Basking in their euphoria of winning prizes, students of Peniel Academy, Pioneer Education Centre and Igbinedion Education Centre expressed profound appreciation to Seplat Energy for the opportunity given to them to showcase their talents. This year’s Pearls Quiz also featured chronographic and cultural dance performances by students of different schools.

Other notable dignitaries who attended the ceremony were the Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Ochor Christopher Ochor, represented by Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker; the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, represented by Mr. Felix Ideh, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the SSG; Commissioner for Higher Education, Delta State, Professor Patrick Muoboghare, represented by Mrs. Stella Agbeyeke, Director Inspectorate Department, Delta State Ministry of Higher Education; Mr. Augustine Ede Oghoro, Permanent Secretary Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education; and the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Education, Mrs Stella- Marris Imasuen represented by Mr. Bernard Aghomon of the Science, Technical and Vocational Education Directorate, Edo state Ministry of Education.

Seplat Energy has continually demonstrated the firm commitment to a long-term infrastructural development of her host communities, as well as, to growing the human capital and intellectual aptitude of the people in these states.

Apart from the PEARLS quiz, the organisation also hold several other CSR initiatives, such as teachers’ empowerment programme known as STEP, whose second edition kick started earlier in the year. The STEP initiative is an educational programme through which teachers are equipped with all it takes to continue to impart knowledge in their students with modern techniques.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .