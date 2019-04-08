SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc, an independent oil and gas exploration and production company has urged the public and private sectors to invest more in research and development in order to deepen and promote safety.
The oil company noted that such investments should cut across the different sectors of the economy as is the case for the oil,gas and aviation sectors, among others.
The Operations Director of the company, Mr. Effiong Okon, stated this at the Nigeria Professional Develop- ment Conference and Exhibition in Lagos recently, organised by the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), Nigerian Chapter with the theme ‘‘Sustainable Safety for National Development’’.
According to Okon, safety is at the forefront of Se- plat’s activities, which has enabled it to conduct all its activities across the country with minimal footprint.
“We approach safety using the people, environment, asset and reputation model incorporated in our ‘safety first’ policy. We only execute projects that pro- mote continuous reduction of environmental impact in our operations,” he said.
Leave a Reply