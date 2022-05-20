It was a harvest of praises by representatives of Nigerian shareholder groups who were at Seplat Energy Plc 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos on Wednesday as they lauded Dr ABC Orjiako who just retired after 13 years as the board chairman of the leading energy company.

Speaking at the AGM, Ayodele Kudaisi of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) who tagged her comments as valedictory/ recommendation said, “As the saying goes, there’s nothing that has beginning that doesn’t have an end. It is so painful to all shareholders that you have to leave at this point in time. You have done so well and so much for the entity called Seplat Energy.”

“You and your team have taken Seplat to an enviable position among all its peers, with resiliency, commitment, focus and unsurpassed objectivity. You have come, you have seen and you have conquered. We are definitely going to miss you here, but don’t be too far away from Seplat.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“From time to time, there may be need to tap from your vast experience for a way forward. To the incoming chairman, the shoes that you are going to leave behind is so giant for anybody to wear, but I want to believe that the incoming chairman will not disappoint us, I pray not. Out going chairman, may you be blessed more. May your ways be smooth, and may your future endeavours be smooth,” Kudaisi said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Also speaking, another shareholder, Prince (Dr) Anthony Omoniyi Omojola, current national coordinator, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria said “That Seplat Energy Plc is a reliable energy company with limitless potential is not a mere statement. This has been aptly demonstrated in our performance in the 2021 annual report and accounts we are considering.”

“You have shown leadership by example by your actions as we pray to reap the benefits of this well planned out accelerated growth pattern. We congratulate you. We are proud that the strong foundation you have laid to position Seplat as a leading indigenous energy company in Nigeria within a short space,” Omojola said.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .