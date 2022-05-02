By Adewale Sanyaolu

Seplat Energy Plc has announced a decision to divest the Group’s interest in the Ubima marginal field for a consideration of $55million.

This decision it said, will marginally reduce the company’s 2P reserves by two MMboe to 455 MMboe.

“We have proven we have the financial strength and credibility to attract international finance into Nigeria’s energy sector and this will help us in our aim to deliver energy transition and provide cleaner, more reliable and more affordable energy for Nigeria’s young and growing population.”

On its acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU), Seplat noted that the deal remains on course.

“We are awaiting the necessary approvals from government and regulators and expect the transaction to complete in the second half of this year. The effective date of January 1, 2021 means we will benefit from higher recent oil prices and as we have previously reported, the addition of MPNU will nearly triple our production and double our reserves on a pro forma 2020 basis.

The acquisition will reinforce our leadership of Nigeria’s indigenous energy sector and enabling us to generate strong future cash flows that will underpin our investment in Nigeria’s energy transition and improve our overall stakeholder returns.

It will also bring a significant undeveloped gas resource base which, alongside our ANOH gas project development, will underpin Nigeria’s energy transition and drive domestic and export revenues when developed.”

Meanwhile, the energy firm has announced its unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, recording a rise in profit before tax by 197.8 per cent to N34.7billion from N10.6billion year-on-year.

The company also generated cash from its operations to the tune of N74.4bn from N1.7billion year-on-year, rising by 197.8 per cent.

The energy Company’s also grew its revenue by 58.6 per cent to N100.6billion from N57.9billion year-on-year; as its gross profit soars to N48.8billion from N20.1billion year-on-year, rising by 122.3 per cent.

In its operations, Seplat Energy demonstrated a strong safety record, which extended to 26.1 million hours without LTI from operated assets (2.0 million hours in Q1 2022).

Commenting on the results, Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, said: “Seplat Energy delivered a good quarter that benefited from higher oil pricing, which offset lower production owing to continuing problems with the Trans Forcados Pipeline.

However, the alternative Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline is mechanically complete and once we have signed the commercial agreements, we expect Chevron to be lifting our oil through the Escravos Terminal in the third quarter.