From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Seplat Energy Plc and its partners, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), have awarded certificates to 214 teachers and six Chief Inspectors of Education in Edo and Delta States under the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

This is the second edition of the programme, aimed at improving the standard of education in Nigeria, especially Seplat Energy’s host states and communities.

Seplat Energy Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Chioma Nwachuku, disclosed this over the weekend in Benin City during SEPLAT JV Education Roundtable and Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) Certificate Award Ceremony for trained teachers.

She said STEP is a three-month intensive training programme that equips teachers with tools to teach STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

“The company introduced the STEAM model of learning to secondary schools in Delta and Edo States in order to promote creative thinking, allow for higher student engagement, and offer a well-rounded education. Where STEAM are equal contributors to the process of learning.

“In this year’s STEP, a total of 220 teachers made up of 214 teachers and six Chief Inspectors of Education were trained, graduated and presented with certificates. It supports the attainment of Quality education which is #SGD4.”