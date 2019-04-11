Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has emerged as the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board’s (NCDMB) most impactful independent upstream operating company for its local content initiatives at the Nigeria Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The NOGOF is an initiative of the NCDMB held from April 4 to April 5 this year, and was themed: “Maximising Investments in the oil and Gas Industry for the Benefit of the Nigerian People”.

The two-day programme had in attendance major players across the upstream, midstream and downstream sub-sectors of the petroleum industry as well as government agencies, industry regulators and the National Assembly. It was aimed at showcasing opportunities in the oil and gas industry and expose available in-country capacity to all stakeholders.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, while presenting the award, congratulated Seplat for the achievement as the it received accolades from many other stakeholders present at the event.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, in his address, commended Wabote for the initiative, while reiterating that the essence of the fair was to find lasting solution to current challenges bedeviling the industry.