The Premier League have confirmed the dates for the 2020-21 season, as the new campaign will kick off on September 12.

In a statement released ahead of the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season this Sunday, the Premier League also confirmed that the 2020-21 season will finish on May 23.

“Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on 12 September The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May The Premier League will continue to consult with the FA and the EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

With the 2020-21 season kicking almost a month later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic extending the 2019-20 season into July, there will be a really tight turnaround between seasons.

For Premier League teams in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, they may only have 17 days between the 2019-20 season ending and the 2020-21 season starting.

Here are the key dates mapping out the end of this season, for the Premier League and in terms of European competitions, and the start of next season.