From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that all items inflation in September was highest in Kogi State with 20.82 per cent year-on-year, whereas Kwara State was lowest with 13.70 per cent.

Other states include Gombe State with 19.09 per cent; Oyo State, 19.07 per cent; Yobe, 14.96 per cent; and Edo, 14.85 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, however, in September, Ebonyi (3.42 per cent), Kano (2.41 per cent) and Rivers (1.88 per cent) recorded the slowest rise with Zamfara, Benue and Cross River recording price deflation or negative inflation (general decrease in the prices of goods and services or a negative inflation rate).

Similarly, food inflation in September 2021, on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kogi (26.63 per cent), Oyo (22.40 per cent) and Gombe (22.16 per cent), while Bauchi (16.35 per cent), Yobe (16.33 per cent) and Rivers (15.97 per cent) recorded the slowest rise year-on-year

On a month-on-month basis, however, in September, food inflation was highest in Kaduna (2.22 per cent), Kano (2.17 per cent) and Anambra (2.15 per cent), while Benue (0.23 per cent) and Kebbi (0.09 per cent) recorded the slowest rise with Zamfara recording price deflation or negative inflation (general decrease in the general price level of food or negative food inflation.

‘In analysing price movements under this section, note that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is weighted by consumption expenditure patterns which differ across states. Accordingly, the weight assigned to a particular food or non-food item may differ from state to state making interstate comparisons of consumption basket inadvisable and potentially misleading.

‘All items inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kogi (20.82), Gombe (19.09 per cent) and Oyo (19.07 per cent), while Yobe (14.96 per cent), Edo (14.85 per cent) and Kwara (13.70 per cent) recorded the slowest rise in headline inflation (year-on-year),’ the bureau, said.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the rate of inflation in the country, dropped to 16.63 per cent in September from its previous level of 17.01 per cent in August.

The inflation rate has been on the decline for six months, consecutively, due to what the Statistician-General (SG), Dr Simon Harry, said was because of the conscious implementation of the Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) by the government.

