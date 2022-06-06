From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

South East Renaissance Assembly, yesterday, intensified the push for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to choose its 2023 presidential candidate from the region.

Its National Co-ordinator, Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, said nominating the APC presidential candidate for next year’s general elections from the South East would help to assuage the feeling of marginalisation in the zone.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The group, which consists of eminent South East politicians, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and northern APC governors for supporting power shift to the South in 2023.

In a statement, the group also appealed to APC leaders in the South South and South West to support the South East to produce the ruling party’s presidential candidate in the spirit of equity and fairness.

“SERA commends President Muhammadu Buhari and the Northern Governors of the APC for ceding the presidency to the South and by the grace of God to the South East in run up to the 2023 election.

“For SERA the gesture of concession of the presidency to the South is not just heart warming, but goes to show our party, the APC as a party that is sensitive to the ideals of nation building and accommodation of all interests.

“However, we reiterate the fact that it is in the interest of equity, fairness and justice that the South East should be supported to produce the APC presidential candidate and by extension the President of Nigeria in 2023.

“Therefore, we appeal to the leadership of our party in the South South and the South West to concede the presidential ticket of our party to South East given that we have supported them in previous elections respectively. We sincerely thank eminent individuals and groups for their stand and support across the six geo-political zones of the country,” the group said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .