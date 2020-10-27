Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned Arise Television, Channels Television and African Independent Television (AIT) for their report on the violence that characterised the #EndSARS protest last week.

Acting Director-General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, who handed down the sanctions in Abuja, said the affected media houses were liable to a fine of N2 million to N3 million.

Idachaba, while briefing journalists in Abuja, said the NBC was concerned about the professional misdemeanour of some broadcasting stations in the past couple of days.

He added that whereas it could be said that the Nigerian media, especially the broadcast media, discharged its role professionally and most patriotic in confronting the challenge of #COVID-19 crisis, the same cannot be said of the coverage of the #EndSARS campaign.

He further said monitoring reports available to the commission indicated that at the early stages of the conflict, the broadcast industry largely gave a fair and balanced coverage to the issues.

He, however, said the trend became completely reversed when violence, wonton destruction and looting were added to the dimensions.

Idachaba noted that Nigerians were at the stage of the nation’s history when broadcasters in the country had a crucial responsibility for responsive and professional broadcasting.

He stated that by picking unverified, unsubstantiated social media sources and repeating the narratives, broadcasters in the country have shown crass lack of professionalism and a disposition to be escalators of conflict and more seriously a threat to Nigeria.

Reacting, SERAP in a statement by its deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare said: “This action by the NBC is yet another example of Nigerian authorities’ push to silence independent media and voices. The NBC should drop the fines and uphold Nigerian constitution and international obligations to respect and protect freedom of expression and media freedom. We will sue the NBC if the unconstitutional fines are not rescinded within 48 hours. This is a new low in Nigeria’s protection of freedom of expression, and the ability of independent media to function in the country. The fines are detrimental to media freedom, and access to information, and the NBC must immediately withdraw the decision.”

“Media freedom and media plurality are a central part of the effective exercise of freedom of expression and access to information. The ability to practice journalism free from undue interference, to cover peaceful protests, and critical views are crucial to the exercise of many other rights and freedoms.

“The media has a vital role to play as ‘public watchdog’ in imparting information of serious public concern and should not be inhibited or intimidated from playing that role. The NBC should stop targeting and intimidating independent media and voices.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari should caution the NBC to stop intimidating and harassing independent media houses and to respect the Nigerian Constitution 1999 and the country’s international human rights obligations, including under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.”