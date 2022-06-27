Socio–Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari “over his failure to probe allegations that over N11 trillion meant to provide regular electricity supply since 1999 may have been stolen, mismanaged or diverted into private pockets.”

Nigerian cities have repeatedly been plunged into darkness as the electricity grid has reportedly collapsed at least three times in five months, and 130 times in seven years. According to the World Bank, epileptic power supply costs businesses in Nigeria about $29 billion yearly.

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/1119/2022 filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos, SERAP sought “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Buhari to investigate how over N11 trillion meant to provide regular electricity supply has been allegedly squandered by governments since 1999.”

The group also sought an order of mandamus to compel President Buhari to ensure the prosecution of anyone suspected to be responsible for the missing electricity fund and trace full recovery of any missing public funds.

SERAP said corruption in the electricity sector and lack of transparency and accountability in the use of public funds to support the operations of DISCOS have resulted in regular blackouts, electricity grid collapse, and unlawful hike in electricity tariffs. Joined in the suit as respondent is Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The suit was filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Adelanke Aremo.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.