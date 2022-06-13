By Sunday Ani, Lagos

The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) has challenged all the presidential candidates to declare their assets before the 2023 general elections.

SERAP said only the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has so far agreed to publicly declare his assets. It also condemned the monstrous vote-buying before and during elections.

Adebayo is the owner of the Kaftan Television as well as a research institute that manufactures drugs for sickle cell patients. He is also into the agriculture and research institute.

At the moment, he is the only candidate who has shown interest and readiness to declare his assets before the Nigerian public. Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and others are yet to follow suit.

