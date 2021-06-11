Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) would host a policy dialogue on promoting media freedom in Nigeria on June 30.

The policy dialogue will be organised in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy and aims at bringing together journalists, media practitioners, lawyers, civil society organisations, government institutions and agencies, and other stakeholders to discuss the increasing level of repression of media freedom and freedom of expression in Nigeria.

A statement by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said the dialogue is based on the findings and recommendations of its latest report, entitled: ‘Something to hide? Media Freedom Under Siege in Nigeria’.

He said the dialogue will aim to come up with a programme of action to influence policy for improving media freedom and freedom of expression in the country and to improve the enjoyment of the right and freedom by the citizens, as well as improve transparency and accountability, including through media reporting and engagement with anti-corruption issues.

He said the programme of action would be used to engage public institutions, and authorities, including ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), the National Assembly, state governments, and other stakeholders, as well as to encourage the citizens and civil society to participate in the efforts to promote freedom of expression and media freedom in Nigeria.