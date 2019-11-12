The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has appealed to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Revd Justin Portal Welby urging him to use his good office to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to obey court orders, especially the one involving activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

SERAP alleged Sowore and Bakare have been in arbitrary detention despite a court order for their release.

SERAP in a letter to the Archbishop expressed “serious concerns about the disturbing trends by state and federal governments to use the court as a tool to suppress citizens’ human rights.”

A letter dated 11 November, signed by SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said: “We believe you can use your leadership position and influence to persuade President Buhari to promote the rule of law in words and in action by obeying all court orders including the order for the releasing of Sowore and Bakare from arbitrary detention.

“As the senior bishop and principal leader of the Church of England, the symbolic head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, we believe you can reaffirm your belief in justice, rule of law and the basic human rights of all people by speaking out with a strong voice against the repeated disobedience of court orders and the implicitly lack of respect by the government for the integrity and authority of the Nigerian judiciary.