Twenty-Three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will meet Russia’s Margarita Gasparyan in the second round of the US Open.

The pair has faced off twice previously, both at Grand Slam events.

Williams has won both of those encounters, at 2015 Wimbledon and 2016 Australian Open, in straight sets.

Williams is making her 20th appearance at the US Open, and her six titles at her home Grand Slam event has her tied with Chris Evert for most US Open titles in the Open Era.

Her 13 Grand Slam singles titles on hardcourt remains the most of any player in the Open Era.