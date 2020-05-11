Tennis champion, Serena Williams featured in the new Mom Strong campaign by Secret deodorant alongside Olympics Gold medalist, Swim Cash.

The Secret campaign highlighted how women are mothering in all kinds of different, challenging and unprecedented ways right now, saluting all the moms, grandmothers, sisters, aunts mentors, and mother figures that have been the role models and support systems helping navigate their families through the current crisis.

In the campaign, Williams said: “For the moms who taught us never sweat our critics. To every woman who has had a child, lost a child, adopted a child, raised a child, or raised one up, you teach us what not to sweat so we can show the world our strength.”

The brand is also hosting a give back. For every Secret e-card shared between now and May 17th, Secret will donate a stick of deodorant to frontline healthcare workers and individuals – donating up to 50,000 units through Feeding America, an organization that provides food to people in need through a nationwide network of food banks.