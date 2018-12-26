Serena Williams is very satisfied with the season she has had. The American player reached two Grand Slam finals, Wimbledon and US Open, losing to Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka respectively.

Speaking to The National, Serena said: ‘Honestly, I cannot believe the year I had.

‘I have to say I always expect the best from myself, but reaching two grand slam finals back to back was beyond my expectations. It truly makes me excited for what’s ahead in 2019.’

In 2017, Serena won her 23th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, and she hopes to have another great run there in 2019: ‘I always have crazy big goals but I like to keep them to myself.

‘I think keeping them a bit of a secret helps me do the best I can.’ Serena will start her new season at the Hopman Cup, Perth, as well as Stefanos Tsitsipas.