Serena Williams’ decision to bow out has left tennis staring at the beginning of the end of the sport’s golden era, a dreaded but inevitable prospect that has long been on the horizon.

The American, who will turn 41 next month, said in a Vogue article on Tuesday that she is “evolving away from tennis” and added in an Instagram post that “the countdown has begun.” for her to quit playing and devote more time to her family and business.

The decision — though not unexpected given Serena’s struggles with form and injury in the past 12 months — would have sent shivers down the spines of tennis administrators and organisers.

“She’s box office,” former British number one Greg Rusedski summed it up on Sky Sports. “She’s carried women’s tennis for the last two decades with her sister Venus as well, you’ve obviously had other great players around them, but she brings your non-tennis fan to the sport.