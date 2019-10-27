She is one international sports personality who has dominated women professional tennis with panache, tenacity and pure unparalleled grit.

Born September 26, 1981, Serena Jameka Williams is megastar with an enviable record in competitive lawn tennis, who turned a professional in October 1995. With a strong body frame that stands at 5’9’’ (175), Serena has an intimidating and aggressive presence on the tennis court.

Serena has won 72 WTA titles and as at July 8, 2002 rated number one, her highest ranking. As at April 5, 2019, she was rated 11th and has won several Grand Slam titles. Serena is the younger sister of Venus Williams, another former world no. 1 professional female tennis player.

The Williams sisters grew up in Los Angeles, but now lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, United States with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter. She is a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Christian denomination.

She is reputed have earned US$88 million in prize money from her professional career, as at November 12, 2018.