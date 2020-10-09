From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced a serial killer, Gracious David-West to death by hanging for the multiple murder of several female in hotels in different parts of the state.

David-West, who was charged with 10 counts of murder and attempted murder reportedly committed the crime in hotels where he strangled his victims to death and thereafter used white cloth to tie their hands and legs before robbing them of their valuables in 2019.

The trial judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli in his judgement said David-West should be hanged on his neck until he is dead.

Justice Enebeli stated that the prosecution was able to prove the case behind reasonable doubts with all the evidence and witnesses brought before the court.

The judge based his judgement on voluntary statement and confession of David-West, as well as the CCTV footage of the convict, which was tendered and displayed during trial.

He said that evidence proved that David-West was guilty of the crime which he noted was carried out between July 20 and September, 2019.

The court discharged and acquitted the second defendant, Nimi ThankGod, who was accused of dumping the remains of one of the victims of the serial killer in a dustbin.

Justice Enebeli said that the prosecutions were not able to prove their case that ThankGod actually committed the crime.

Speaking with journalists outside the courtroom, the lead state prosecuting counsel, Chidi Ekeh, said the judgement would serve as a deterrent to other persons with such intention of crime.

He added that the second defendant was discharged and acquitted because it was difficult to prove to the court that the accused committed the crime.

“With respect to the second defendant, she escaped by the whiskers, not that the offence with which she was charged was not committed. But, it was difficult to determine who exactly did it as the witnesses who would have ordinarily provided that answer suddenly disappeared from the state until date.

“I am happy that this judgement was given. It would serve as a deterrent to all such persons with such disposition who are always taking to crime to know their consequences”, Ekeh stated.

Speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom, counsel for the convict, Vincent Chukwu, said when given opportunity by his client, the judgement would be appealed.

On his part, Lezina Amegua, counsel for ThankGod expressed happiness over the judgement which exonorated his client.

Ends.