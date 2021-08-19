By Christopher Oji

Ogun State Police Command has arrested four members of a syndicate who specialized in robbing and killing POS and UBER operators.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi ,said :”The suspects, Kehinde Saliu Jelili (aka Oluomo), Abiodun Akinola, Johnson Fakeye and Jamiu Akinola were all arrested following a report lodged at Onipanu divisional headquarters on the 18th of April, by Aanu Salaudeen,who reported that, she is a POS attendant to Abiodun Odebunmi, a POS operator, and that her boss left his office at Aparadija the previous day, to meet a customer with a cash sum of N4 Million to be used for POS transaction.

” She stated further that the said Abiodun Odebunmi has not been seen since then, and all call made to his line has not been going through. According to her, they have earlier done a transaction of N1.5 with the person who invited his boss the previous day, and that it was the same person, who called his boss to meet him at Ojuore to do another pos transaction of N4 million.

“Upon the report, the policemen at Onipanu commenced investigation into the sudden disappearance of the man, their efforts paid off when the dead and burnt body of the victim was discovered in an uncompleted building at Arobieye area of Ota without the trace of his assailants.

“The case was transferred to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on the order of the commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who mandated the homicide team to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act within the shortest possible period .

“The CSP Femi Olabode led homicide team, in compliance with the CP’s directive, embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation, which led them to Otun Ekiti in Ekiti state where the suspect was discovered to be hibernating. On getting to Ekiti, the suspect got wind of the presence of the detectives and quickly escaped to Offa in Kwara state.

“With determination to apprehend him, the team continued trailing him and they later got information that he was in Benin republic ,where he had gone to attend the court session of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho)and that he would soon be coming to Nigeria.

“Having gotten the information about the day he would be returning to Nigeria, the team laid ambush for him and got him arrested at the boundary between Ogun and Lagos state.

“On interrogation, Kehinde Salihu Jeili, who claimed to be a native of Apomu in Osun state confessed killing the victim. He confessed further that he deliberately lured the victim to Ota where he and his gang members were waiting for him with the money he was asked to bring, having transact a N1.5 million business with him the previous day, and that they matcheted him to death after collecting the money from him. He stated further that they burnt the victim’s body in order to cover their tracks.

“He confessed further that their targeted victims are always Uber and POS Operators. According to him, one of them would pretend as passenger to the Uber driver, and would lure such driver to where his members were waiting, and as soon as he got to the place, the driver would be hacked to death and the car would be taken away to their receiver.

Also, the suspect stated further that he and his gang attacked another victim of their criminal act one Idowu Ademiluyi ,at Itori area and snatched his Toyota Corolla car, having matcheted him to the point of death.

“The arrest of Kehinde Salihu, led detectives to their reciever, Abiodun Akinola,who is a standby buyer of every proceed of their crime.

“The confessional statements of the duo led to the arrest of the other two suspects, Johnson Fakeye and Akinola Jamiu at Atan ota and Owode Yewa respectively.

“One Toyota Camry, one Toyota Corolla and one Toyota Rave 4, which owners had been gruesomely murdered were recovered from the gang.

“Meanwhile, CP Ajogun, who was full of praises for the team for the painstaking investigation which lasted for almost three months, directed that it is not over until the last member of the devilish gang is arrested. He therefore,appealed to members of the public to always disclose their movement to at least one trusted person, whenever they have cause to keep appointment with an unknown person.

The CP also directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded”.