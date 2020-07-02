Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Mohammed Z Alpha, a middle-aged man from Kwanar Dangora town, in Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State, has pleaded guilty to raping 40 women in the last one year.

33-year-old Alpha admitted before a magistrate court that among his victims was an 80-year-old woman who he raped in the same town.

The rape suspect also pleaded guilty to the charge that he attempted to rape some children in a family home, a situation which led to his arrest by the members of the community.

Police prosecutor Badamasi Gawuni, thereafter, asked the court to adjourn the case to the next sitting.

The magistrate, following the request of the prosecution, adjourned the case to July 20 and ordered the suspect to be remanded in a correctional home in the state.

The rampaging rapist had been arrested on June 4.

In his confessional statement to the police, Alpha had admitted to having broken into a home with the intention to rape the daughters of the family.

‘I slipped into the house of the family and at about ten, Alpha confessed. ‘Their mother suddenly noticed that the light of her children’s room had been switched off, a situation which forced her to step out to check.’

‘I, upon noticing the reflection of her torchlight coming in the direction of the room, had no option left. I dashed out of the room forcefully and fled.

‘When she saw that I had fled, she started shouting and screening, calling out for help, which attracted the members of the community that chased after me, before I was caught,’ the suspect narrated.

Asked to estimate the number of his victims in the recent past, Alpha said they were up to 40, saying that they cut across all ages.

The serial rapist expressed regret over his actions and appealed to other rapists to change their ways.