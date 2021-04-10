Belgian league leading scorer Paul Onuachu has already been recommended to several top Serie A clubs.

Dieter Van Tornhout, ex-striker of Club Brugge and Antwerp FC, has tipped the giant striker at the top clubs in the Italian Serie A.

“Maybe it is already being discussed in Italy, but I recommend Racing Genk striker Paul Onuachu,” he disclosed.

“He’s very good. He’s a tall player of about 2 metres and a name to keep an eye on.”

He has already been linked to clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga as well as Ligue 1.

Onuachu has netted 27 goals in the league and Genk are all but assured of a place in the championship playoffs.

He only recently tripled his goals return with the Super Eagles after he scored against both Benin and Lesotho.