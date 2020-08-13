Bolaji Okunola

Napoli of Italy new signing, Victor Osimhen has officially announced his readines to rub shoulders with world-class soccer stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Abrahimovic and others in the race for who emerges the Serie A goal king in the coming season.

The Nigerian goal machine made the declaration via his verified twitter handle. His tweet, which was interpreted as daring other Serie A stars, witnessed thousands of reactions from fans who can’t wait to see him lace his boot under coach Gannero Gattuso.

The 21-year-old was seen daring rivals with an image of him celebrating and anticipating a goal on Napoli’s jersey. Even though he is yet to make his debut, the 2015 FIFA Under-17 gold medalist and tournament golden boots award winner, aimed at gaining social media reaction.

He further went ahead daring rivals with a caption that lauded his arrival for greater challenge. “I love Blues, I’m @Napoli,” he twitted.

If his latest social media post is anything to go by, the former Lille of France striker has indirectly dared world famous goal poacher, Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic and others who will be aiming to intimidate the young striker to next season’s Serie A golden boot award.