The Italian Serie A authorities have confirmed investigations proceeding against AS Roma regarding racist chants aimed at Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the two clubs’ league clash on Sunday.

Roma and Napoli battled to a goalless draw at the Stadio Olimpico, with Osimhen unlucky to add to his five Serie A goals.

The Nigerian forward was on for 90 minutes, terrorising the hosts’ defence as he tried to lead Luciano Spalletti’s men to their ninth league win on the trot.

But Roma fans did their part in distracting the Super Eagles striker, with a few crossing the line with their discriminatory chants.

It has not gone well with the league authorities, with the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office revealing, as per TuttoNapoli, that the incident will be investigated with a view to sanctioning any erring party.

Osimhen has been well-received in Italy since his African and club-record switch to Napoli from French side Lille in 2020.

Managers, former football stars, and Italian journalists have been singing the praises of the 22-year-old especially following his brilliant performances at the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Nigerian international has five goals in Serie A and another four in three Europa League games for Il Partenopei.

