Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has been adjudged as the most devastating striker in Serie A matchday four fixtures, a report on Tuttomecartowebb indicates.

The former Lille striker opened his goal account in Napoli’s 4-1 demolition of Atalanta on Saturday. He may have found the net once, but a poll released on Monday described the former Royal Charleroi star as the only striker with the highest votes in terms of individual impact on his team.

Osimhen started from the bench to enable manager Genaro Gattuso experiment with his 4-3-3 formation, but his ability to sacrifice for his team and held on the play to set other strikers free earned him the highest number of votes.

Italian tabloids have been awash by his performance as TMW gave Osimhen’s 7.5 points while La Gazzetta hello Sport and Corrierodellosports scored him 8 points each. Osimhen got 7.5 points from Tutto Sports, Corriere della Serra and Tuttonapoli.net scored him 7.5 and 8 points respectively.

The towering striker is in line for a start in Thursday’s Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar should UEFA allow the game to go ahead after players from the Dutch side tested positive to Covid-19.

Osimhen joined Napoli in a reported £74m deal that made him the most expensive African footballer in history.

The 21-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Serie A sides after his impressive season in France with Lille.