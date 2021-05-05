Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen has resumed training with the rest of his club teammates, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The energetic Nigeria forward sustained a minor head injury in the club last match against Cagliari which led to him been substituted.

Osimhen was responsible for the only goal Napoli scored in the game as it all ended 1-1.

The skillful attacker was in training on Tuesday morning getting ready for the club next game against Spezia.

Osimhen has scored 3 goals in the last 3 matches and 6 goals and 1 assist in his last 10 games for the club.

Napoli remained in 5th position with 67th points as they continue to search for champions league football next season