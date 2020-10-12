Celebrated Italian sports daily, Gazzetta dello Sport has published the annual salaries of all the players in the Italian Serie A for the 2020-2021 season.

In Napoli, the club’s most expensive signing in history Victor Osimhen is the joint third highest-paid player with a salary of 4.5 million euros per year (around N2.39 billion in Nigerian currency).

At 6 million euros, Koulibaly is the highest paid Napoli player followed by Insigne (€4.6m) while Lozano, Mertens and Osimhen pocket €4.5m every year.

With an annual payroll of €105m, Napoli are fourth on the list when it comes to total salaries paid to players, behind Juventus (€236m), Inter Milan (€149m) and AS Roma (€112m).

When it comes to the U21 ranking, Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt is first with a salary of €8m net per year, followed by AC Milan glovesman Gianluigi Donnarumma (€6m), Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi (€5m) and Osimhen.

The highest paid footballer in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo (€31m) earns approximately seven times more than Osimhen.