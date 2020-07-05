Super Eagles World Cup 2018 striker, Simy Nwankwo was the man of the match as his hattrick propelled Crotone to a 3-0 win over already promoted Italian side Benevento.

Nwankwo scored all the three goals, scoring twice in the first half and a goal in the second half.

He scored his first goal in the 14th minute before doubling Crotone’s lead in the 18th minute. Simy completed his hattrick in the 71st minute.

He received a yellow card in the 43rd minute before he was replaced by Armenteros in the 81st minute.

Crotone is currently in the second position in Italian Serie B.