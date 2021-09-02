From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has charged the newly sworn in Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (CoS), Deputy Chief of Staff and Principal Private Secretary (PPS) and the 21 Commissioners to brace up for the 2023 general elections.

The swearing in ceremony was presided by the Chief Judge or the state, Justice Talatu Rabi Umar, and was attended by an unprecedented crowd of supporters of the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state.

“The SSG is competent and and same with the CoS, the deputy CoS and the new PPS,” Governor Mohammed disclosed at the swearing-in ceremony which held at the new Government House Annex on Thursday.

“Commissioners are tested technocrats and politicians. We are going into the 2023 general elections and we must manage the transition from governance,” he stated.

While almost all the former Commissioners returned except three, the Governor brought fresh ones and increased the number from 17 to 21 with four women in his new cabinet.

Governor Mohammed said all the Commissioners were competent and had the backing of their people.

He said the new appointees who were selected aftwe wide consultation and careful screening by the State Assembly were being brought on board to work for the interest of the people of the state with 2023 in mind.

“You must protect rights of the people even if you have to put your political interest aside,’ he said.

The governor urged members of the new cabinet to respect seniority and established protocols.

“Marry the need for politics with respect for official duties,’ he advised.

He commended the state assembly which is made up of mainly politicians of the opposition party for the huge support given to his administration

He opined that the support of the state lawmakers and the people of the state have been instrumental to execution of people oriented projects by his leadership.

Governor Mohammed dispel the suggestion that those who did not return in his cabinet after the reshufflement had embezzled money.

“They served the state to the best of their abilities and we appreciate them and can call upon them to serve again. The new challenges demand that we bring new people and I found them as compatriots’ he said

They are, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Ministry of Works and Transport, Garba Dahiru, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Abdulhamid Nurudden, Ministry of Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Jidauna Tula Mbami, Ministry of Agriculture, Dayyabu Chiroma, Ministry of Information and Communications, Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, Ministry of Water Resources and Maryan Garba Bagel was posted to Ministry of Power, Science and Technology.

Others are Umar Babayo Kesa, Ministry of Religious and Social Welfare, Adamu Manu Soro, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Asmau Giade, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Hajara Gidado, Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, Usman Abdulkadir Modibbo, Ministry of Finance, Samaila Dahuwa, Ministry of Health and Saadatu Bello Kirfi, Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, Aminu Hammayo, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning,Yakubu Barau Ningi, Ministry of Lands and Survey, Hamisu Muazu Shira, Ministry of Housing and Environment and Abubakar Abdulhamid,

Ministry of Justice.

The rest are Aliyu Usman Tilde, Ministry of Education, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki,

Ministry of Local Government and Abdullahi Musa, Ministry of Rural Development and Special Duties.

