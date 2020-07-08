The state House of Assembly, yesterday served the Deputy Governor, Agoola Ajayi, impeachment notice over allegation of gross misconduct.

The notice was read by the Clerk, Bode Adeyelu, while Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun said he personally received the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against the deputy governor.

However, the speaker failed to mention the source of the allegation, even as he did not read out the specific allegations levelled against the deputy governor.

Oleyelogun said the 1999 Constitution (as amended) empowers the Assembly to investigate allegations and proceed on impeachment of the deputy governor as long as necessary constitutional requirements are met.

He directed the clerk to serve the deputy governor notice of impeachment, signed by 14 members of the House.

However, the Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, and other eight lawmakers, who are in support of the deputy governor were shouted down by the speaker when they signified intention to contribute to the motion, which was put into voice votes.

Majority Leader, Jamuiu Maito, moved a motion for adjournment when the House almost became rowdy and the motion was seconded by Oluyede Fayide, representing Ose constituency.

Speaking to newsmen after the plenary, Festus Akingbaso representing Idanre constituency, said the impeachment notice was unconstitutional, adding that the process would not stand because not up to two-third majority of the lawmakers signed the impeachment notice.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Olugbenga Omole, said: “The ranting by some lawmakers was needless,” noting that the impeachment order is a process which does not require two third of the members.