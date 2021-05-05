From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has revealed that the service chiefs will brief lawmakers in an executive session tomorrow.

They would inform senators of plans on ground to restore law and order in every part of the country.

Last week, the Senate, summoned the service chiefs. They were initially billed to appear on yesterday but their appearance was deferred following a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawan said during the briefing, senators will decide if a supplementary budget will be approved by the National Assembly to enable security agencies tackle the nationwide insecurity.

“On Thursday, the only item on the order paper will be the briefing. We will do that as a special day for the engagement, the interaction between the Senate and the service.”