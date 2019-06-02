Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the umbrella of National Democratic Front, (NDF)’ has cautioned against false reports about the Armed Forces of Nigeria, saying such reports are capable of heating up the polity and causing disaffection within the military.

NDF said recent reports about a change of Service Chiefs in the country which turned out to be false should be avoided in order not to distract the military in the task of defending and securing the nation.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dr. Bolaji Abdulkadir, the NDF said it is alarmed at the false reports about the Armed Forces of Nigeria in recent times, saying such development cannot be for the good of the nation’s democracy.

“Our reference is specifically to the hoaxes making the rounds about the service chiefs having been changed, sacked or about to be replaced.

“The first is that we observed that the stories are being published by outlets that have shown a track record of being sympathetic to the opposition or have fully aligned with the opposition in the past.

“This, for us, is an indication that the hoax is part of an elaborate plan that predated the general elections, which calls for concern knowing the extent of acrimony the opposition had displayed at that time,” the statement noted.