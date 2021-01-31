From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Chief of Air Staff of Nigerian Air Force, Air Marshal Jonah Wuyep (Rtd) has expressed strong optimism that the new Service Chiefs can end the prolong war against Boko Haram in the North East if Federal Government and Nigerians give them the necessary support.

Wuyep disclosed this yesterday while briefing Journalists in Jos and appreciated the outgoing Service Chiefs for their patriotism, sacrifices and selfless services in keeping Nigeria as an indivisible country.

He noted that there was nothing wrong with the prolong stay of the former Service Chiefs in office coupled with the prevailing challenges the nation was faced with.

“It is very possible that the Boko Haram war can end but the most important thing first of all is the political will in terms of supporting the service with the required equipments to be properly equipped.

“One very important thing they must key into is intelligent gathering because some of the Boko Haram people are members of Nigerian community. The aim of the Armed Forces is not to fight our own people, they are to fight against external aggression.

“It is not easy for the Nigerian Air Force to take the most dangerous fighter Air craft to bomb communities in the fight of Boko Haram, so they need intelligence, intelligents into the communities to fish them out.”

He described the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd) as an intelligent officer who invested his experience for positive transformation of the security situation in the country.

He advised the new Chief of Air Staff, Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao to first reassess the security situation in the country and work more on intelligent gathering to enable him take appropriate decision to salvaging the situation.

He advised Nigerians to duel more on dialoguing in resolving issues of friction amicably rather than opt for war as that would lead to more destruction than building the nation’s economy for the prosperity of the people.