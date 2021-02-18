Newly-nominated service chiefs, yesterday, promised to improve the security architecture of the country.

Speaking separately during their screening by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Defence, they promised to bring their wealth of experience in war theatres in the past to bear on their new assignments.

The nominees are Leo Irabor, chief of defence staff (CDS) and Ibrahim Attahiru, chief of army staff (COAS). Others are Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, chief of naval staff (CNS) and Isiaka Amao, chief of air staff (CAS).

The CDS said he attended extensive courses in the course of his military career within and outside the country and said he would use the experience to tackle insurgency.

He said as a former commander of Operation Lafia Dole, a special military task force in the North East, he would use that experience to handle insecurity.

The CDS designate recalled that his tenure as Operation Lafia Dole commander, recorded huge successes

Irabor said he intended to foster an armed forces that would have leadership geared toward professionalism

Attahiru promised to provide the right leadership for the Nigerian Army, adding that during his time the Nigerian Army would tackle all adversaries within and outside the country.

He said during his tenure as COAS, all Nigerians would be part of the security architecture to enable the forces to win the war against insecurity.

He said officers and men would be given the needed training with functional equipment and provided an atmosphere conducive to accomplish the required mission.

Also, Gambo said his appointment was crucial and very critical at a time when the country was faced with security challenges.

He said he was not under any illusion that his academic qualifications could earn him the required success in the quest to arrest insecurity in the country. He, however, called for loyalty and support of his officers and men to win the war against insecurity.

Gambo said he would also leverage on technology to fight the security challenges in the country.

Amao said he would make the Air Force to take control of the country’s air space to curtail terrorism and other insecurities. He promised to pursue purposeful training and human capacity development, adding that he would do all within his power to foster a strong Air Force.

Amao said he would also improve on the welfare of officers and men to encourage them in the fight to restore security.

Earlier, Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, said the importance of the screening was to seek approval for the nomination of the four service chiefs

Responding, Babajinmi Benson, chairman of the committee, said the essence of the screening was to reinstate the supremacy of civil authority over the military.

He said Nigeria was blessed with brave and great soldiers, adding: “it is in this line that we must get it right as a nation.’’

He noted that there was no single solution to security challenges. We will be considering commitment to professionalism and welfare in making a choice,’’ he said.

Benson added that national security required an all-encompassing approach to tackle and that Nigeria would require great efforts on the part of its military to end insecurity.