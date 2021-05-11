From Vikky Uba, Abuja

Service of songs for the late Pastor Dare Adeboye, second son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, held on Monday at the RCCG Central Parish, Abuja.

The service of songs, which featured ministrations from worship ministers, reading of Adeboye’s biography and testimonies about the late pastor, was held to commemorate the life and accomplishments of the deceased pastor.

The church auditorium, located at Wuse 2, Abuja, was filled to capacity, with members from various parishes of the RCCG within Abuja and its environs turning out to pay their last respect to the deceased pastor.

Dare Adeboye, who died in his sleep on May 4 after ministering in his church, was described by members of the church as a leader, a hard worker, an obedient son and a loving father and husband, who lived his life dedicatedly inspiring young people around him and beyond.

Members of the parish further described the death of the deceased as a big vacuum left, not just in the parish, but the entire RCCG and Christendom.

Speaking during a charge session, the Assistant Pastor, RCCG Central Parish, Abuja, Olumide Odesanya, stated that death is an introduction to the continuation of life, urging members of the church to use the moment to deeply reflect on their life choices.

‘Pastor Dare’s death came as a shock to the world as well-meaning persons, including presidents, governors, and personalities condoled with the 79-year-old General Overseer of RCCG and his wife over the death of their son,’ Odesanya said.

Prayers were held for the remaining members of the Adeboye family for what was described as the most trying time of their lives. Late Pastor Dare is survived by his parents, three siblings, his wife and three daughters.

Pastor Dare Adeboye held various positions such as the RCCG Youth Affairs National & International Director of Programs, Chairman Organizing Committee of 70hrs Messiah’s Marathon Praise, National Youth Convention and Northern Zone Abuja RCCG SHIFT programs.

Funeral rites began on Sunday, May 9, with a special service at the City of David Youth Church in Eket, Akwa Ibom, where the deceased pastored.