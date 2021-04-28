expressed gratitude to the officers for embarking on the service compliance evaluation visit, which is in support of the change Agenda of the President Buhari led administration.

He stated that the Ministry has the dual responsibility of Internal Security and Citizenship Integrity as well as Businesses which consists of Citizen related matters, Expatriate Quota processing , Private Guards licensing and licensing of Worship Centre’s for the conduct of statutory marriages under the Marriage Act OF 1914 and reviewed in Marriage Act CAP M6, LFN, 2004 (as amended).

The Permanent Secretary said, it is the duty of the marriage registries to register marriages conducted within the country and the Ministry will do its best to make sure that necessary action is taken on the findings of the evaluation report.

The National Coordinator/CEO of Servicom, Mrs Uchenna Akajemeli urged the Ministry to establish marriage registries in strategic states as well as sensitise the public on the need to consummate their marriages in federal registries as they are the only ones recognizes by law. The SERVICOM boss observed that the absence of Federal Marriage registries in some states of the federation makes it burdensome for customers who intend to marry to travel long distances.

Mrs. Akajemeli who decorated the Permanent Secretary as a SERVICOM champion commended him for his support to the SERVICOM Unit of the Ministry and for being SERVICOM compliant.

She however highlighted the findings of the evaluation report which consisted of the strengths, weaknesses and recommendations of the marriage registries, stating that “there are documented procedures online and in pamphlet form for obtaining services from some of the marriage registries with guidelines on how to apply, basic requirements needed for effective and prompt service delivery, making it easier and convenient for the customers to access service among others”.

While presenting the detailed Official Evaluation Report to the Permanent Secretary on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who gave the assignment of facilitating service improvement to all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, she urged the ministry to implement the recommendations in order to fill the service gaps to improve the lives of Nigerians with enhanced value addition.