The Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM), is to champion a national dialogue between Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Nigerians through ”Open Government Partnership (OGP)” for quality governance.

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator, SERVICOM disclosed this at the inaugural meeting with stakeholders across MDAs, Civil Society Organisations and Improved Service Delivery Work Group, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The aim of the meeting, Akajemeli explained is to deliberate on a way forward to achieve the set goals of SERVICOM by engaging Nigerians meaningfully through OGP policy.

According to her, OGP is in line with the principles of SERVICOM which promotes transparency and enhances citizens’ participation in developing, monitoring and evaluating governments’ activities.

Akajemeli added that the initiative would result in improved government responsiveness to citizens’ needs and efficient service delivery in the country, hence the inclusion of state and non-state actors in the system.

She said the support of both state and non-state actors was critical in the new phase of SERVICOM services.

“Nigeria signed into the OGP initiative in 2017 and under the second National Action Plan of the programme which will soon commence and SERVICOM is the lead Agency for service improvement.

“It is on this note that we solicit your partnership and professional counsel in the realization of the goals of the OGP and in the commitments being championed by the SERVICOM office,” she explained.

The SERVICOM boss said they would begin to assess the services in seven selected pilot MDAs which include; Ministry of Health, Education, Agriculture and Rural Development, Power, Works and Housing, Transportation and Aviation.

The expected outcomes of such evaluation, according to her, is to assess transparent governance system functional in these ministries, based on demand of the public.

Akajemeli added that the action was to also improve public servants’ value orientation and attitudinal changes significant for professionalism and excellent service delivery.

Also speaking, Mr Benjamin Okolo, National Coordinator OGP said that 79 countries were members practicing the OGP policy.

Represented by Mr Chris Uguala, Okolo explained that OGP is a global coalition of reformers from government and civil societies working together to make government more transparent, participatory, accountable to truly serve and empower its citizens.

In her contribution, Ms Obialunanma Nnaobi, Member, National Steering Committee OGP, explained that the initiative would improve the integrity of government and the citizens’ trust in service delivery based on timely, fair, equitable and transparency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that SERVICOM is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria, established in 2004 and saddled with the responsibility of promoting effective and efficient service delivery to ensure customers satisfaction. (NAN)