The Comptroller General (CG), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Mr Muhammad Babandede, has urged personnel of the service to take responsibility towards delivering the mandate of the service.

NIS Spokesman, Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, negative issues relating to the service captures my name though I may not be the officer involve but I accept responsibility.

“However, henceforth, I am turning the table to the officers overseeing, and schedule officers that they will take responsibility for their individual and collective actions,” he said.

Babandede appreciated the SERVICOM focal person for been proactive, up and doing and very effective in following up with all the service windows for compliance and timely service delivery.

Mrs Nnena Akajemeli, the National Coordinator, SERVICOM rendered well deserved encomium on the CG for being a reform-minded public servant and Chief Executive.

Akajemeli noted that the Comptroller General had shown interest in transforming the service and leading by example, a feat seen in the various infrastructural, administrative, operating systems and developments in the service.

She observed that the near zero complaints recorded locally and globally on NIS facilitations and service deliveries was as a result of the zero tolerance the service had for corruption.

She added that the service also have zero tolerance for indolence and abuses related to official discharge of services by the officers.

NAN reports that the SERVICOM week which started on Monday, July 20 was designed to sensitise the public and personnel of the service on compliance procedures and conducts.

The week ended with an award given to the Comptroller General, NIS, and other Schedule officers in the service in a virtual meeting. (NAN)