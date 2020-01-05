Agatha Emeadi

An innovative fire fighting technology has been introduced by Servo Investments.

Edwin Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Servo Investments, said the technology will help to put a stop to explosion from all sort of tanks, vessels, skid tanks, truck tanks, vessels tank farm, built in tanks and cooking gas.

“The technology puts a stop to explosion from all sort of tanks, vessels, skid tanks, truck tanks, vessels tank farm, built in tanks and cooking gas. For cars, the technology actually comes in little pellet forms where two or three could be added to control any type of explosion. They could also be used to build houses where it is installed in the walls and the fire would be contained.”

“There is a manhole in every tank which is divided into three different sections. When this technology

which lasts a lifetime is driven into the manhole to go to different sections, it prevents it from oxidation and oil spillages. The technology takes a day or two to be installed into a tank.”

“We are aware of the disasters mostly caused by these tanks carrying product on our roads. We have also heard of buitain tanks burning homes and complexes, refineries catching fire and therefore partnered with Explocontrol firms from Spain and Iran to bring this technology that puts a complete stop to explosionsfrom all sort of tanks.

“Some countries outside Africa use the technology for defense mechanism and also to protect theirpipelines.