Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Worried by dwindling fortunes of education in northern Nigeria, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi 11 has tasked the northern governors to set aside enough money to improve education in the region.

Speaking in Kaduna on Tuesday at the annual commemoration lectures of Malam Haruna Soba, Emir Sanusi said if enough budget is dedicated to education, every State in the region will be better off for it.

Malam Haruna Soba was the first Northerner to become Chief Education Officer in charge of Teacher Training.

After the creation of new states, he was deployed to the North-Central and promoted Chief Inspector of Education in 1968. He however died in 1988.

According to Sanusi, who was represented on the occasion by Habibu Bello, “As northern governors you should set aside enough budget to take care of education in your respective States”.

The lecture was entitled, “Education as an instrument for national integration: The northern Nigerian Crisis”.