Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has urged Nigerians to set aside tribal, religious and ethnic differences to move the country forward.

Pam said this while speaking with journalists in Jos on Friday.

He said Nigerians should be more concerned about humanity than tribe, religion and ethnicity which he said had caused division rather than unite the nation.

“We must at this moment drop all differences to move Nigeria forward, we should be more concerned about humanity than our little tribes, ethnic groups or religion.

“They have far divided us than unite us, we must begin to encourage nationalists as against local champions who want to fight the battle of their ethnic or religious groups,” he said.

The cleric urged citizens to be prayerful especially at a time where the country was in confusion, faced with banditry, kidnapping and crises.

He advised Nigerians to stop wrangling on social media but turn to God in sincerity for solutions.

“We are faced with global crisis and in Nigeria we have the kidnapping, Boko Haram and all kind of crises that is working against humanity and our nation.

“I think what the people need most at this moment is to be prayerful and turn to God in sincerity not with a spirit of competition, tribalism and so on.

“It is not making noise on social media that will fix our problems, we need to go back to God in utmost sincerity,” he said. (NAN)

