By Christy Anyanwu

No argument about this: the right lingerie goes a long way to set the right mood for Val night romaventure (translation: romantic adventure).

So, ladies if your Valentine night lingerie is not yet securely hidden in your wardrobe and waiting for Val O’Clock, please, please, rush out tomorrow morning to get it.

Ordinarily, a lingerie should be a staple item in a woman’s wardrobe, but the one for Val night should be memorable and special. It must project your assets in a tantalizing way.

Granted that the lingerie is worn under other clothes, but at such private moments when it is revealed, its design, look and fit must together make lasting visual impact that is so exciting, to want to make the man rip it off.

Hence, you should carefully choose lingerie that exudes confidence and class. So, go lacey bright colours and daring cuts that accentuate your the body’s natural curves.