Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun has called on the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olaranwaju Akeredolu to set up a seven man panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

A total of 14 lawmakers had signed an impeachment notice against Ajayi and the House had served him (Ajayi) impeachment notice

Speaker Oleyelogun said the setting up of the panel is in line with section 188 (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

In a letter to the Chief Judge, the Speaker said “By the Resolution of the House and pursuant to section 188 (3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended it was resolved that the allegations be investigated forthwith.

“It is in line with the above that I request that you set up a seven man panel to conduct the investigation as resolved by the House and the panel shall as soon as possible, report back to the House,” he added.

The speaker urged the Chief Judge to act on the matter urgently as the issue demands urgent attention.