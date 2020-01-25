Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman, Dr. Ezikiel Izuogu has slammed the Southeast governors for not pioneering the recent move by the Southwest governors that led to the launch of operation Amotekun in their region.

The inventor of the Emagnetodynamics car, told our correspondent that considering the insecurity challenges witnessed in the Southeast, the governors of the region should have initiated the move.

He reprimanded the governors for not thinking in that direction, maintaining that the zone needed the security outfit more than any other zone in the country just as he urged them to take the issue of security seriously.

According to Izuogu, “Southeast should have initiated the Amotekun outfit because we need it more than the Southwest or any other zone; the governors should initiate a similar move, security threat in the zone is very much and the security of the people is very important.

“The Southeast governors should summon up the courage to do the same thing in their zone, they can call it Ozemberede (emergency) or any other name that depicts an emergency security service.” He, however, commended the federal government for accepting to legalise Amotekun, maintaining that it is a right step in the right direction. “I am happy that the federal government has accepted Amotekun, this is good for our nation because they did not do it for only themselves, they did it for other tribes also living in their territory,” he said.