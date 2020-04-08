Delta State Government has set up three mobile courts in Asaba, Ughelli and Warri to try and sentence violators of the stay-at-home order as part of measures to check the spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

The state recorded its first confirmed case of the disease on Tuesday in Warri.

Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, inaugurated the courts in Asaba, according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the chief judge, Timothy Agbaragu.

It stated that the exercise was to give a legal bite to and ensure maximum compliance with the stay-at-home order.

The statement enjoined police, state prosecutors and other stakeholders in the administration of justice to file their cases and prosecute violators in order to give effect to the public health objectives and good intentions of the government.

“Meanwhile, the earlier directives of the chief judge stipulating, strict observance of social distancing in courts and restricting the number/categories of persons who can be allowed access into our courts per time remain in force and shall be applicable to the proceedings and activities of the designated courts herein,” the statement added.