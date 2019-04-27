Upon assumption of office, Governor Fayemi knew Ekiti people were experiencing poverty. It was at a time when salaries and pensions were not paid. The youths who were anxious and economically conscious and viable before had become mis- guided and preferred political thuggery, to involving themselves in jobs that could make them contribute to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people. The state’s common- wealth, which was supposed to be a collective patrimony had been arrogated by few. All these were begging for attention and the Governor was resolute to return government to the people, so the commissioners should be aware that it is not going to be a tea party affair for the next three and half years. To demonstrate that the task to rebuilding Ekiti has gone beyond sloganeering, Governor Fayemi has started taking pragmatic actions which connoted that he was resolute to redesign the state for better in all spheres. Today, salaries and pensions are being paid as and when due. A whooping sum of N100million was dedicated to the payment of pension and gratuities monthly. This is an agenda that must be sustained through sacrifices and dedication on the part of the political appointees.

On the day of their inauguration, Governor Fayemi made himself clear that there was no room for corrupt practices, laxity, ineptitude, ostentation and wasteful spending by any appointee. He said their offices shall be run through the little resources accruing to the state and that they should learn how to be spartan, if truly they are committed to serve. As of now, Ekiti remains one of the states running full-fledged free education at the primary and secondary levels and for the state to sustain the policy, political appointees must be ready to forsake the luxury and perks of offices. They must be able to operate with lean budgetary provision to bring radical development to our dear state. One of those things that will be appropriate for them is to make themselves available to the people they are serving by connecting to the people at the grassroots who are the real owners of the government they are running by proxy. With this, there won’t be communication gap between the government and the governed. There won’t be ill feelings and suspicion in the system and the whole process will build a culture of trust and mutually beneficial that will truly restore the value system. This viewpoint was written by Dalimore Aluko, Assistant Principal, Ikere High School, Ikere Ekiti. He’s on 08066181583.